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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Sarah Ferguson ditches Andrew as she plans 'fiery' royal return amid Epstein scandal

The former Duchess of York makes 'strategical plan' to save her royal future

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson ditches Andrew as she plans fiery royal return amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson ditches Andrew as she plans 'fiery' royal return amid Epstein scandal  

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly abandoned her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as she planned a fiery royal comeback. 

Months after playing hide and seek with the British Royal Family, the former Duchess of York’s bombshell plans have finally been laid bare.

The Mirror reported on Thursday, March 26, that Fergie has been trying "everything" to save herself and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

However, she has seemingly ditched her former husband, with whom she mentioned in the disturbing emails of late child offender, Jeffrey Epstein. 

According to the new claims, Sarah, who has been missing since Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office earlier this year, has been calculating a "survival strategy," particularly after Beatrice and Eugenie banned attending the Royal Ascot by King Charles III.  

This update came a week after the Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam exerted pressure on the former duchess to provide sworn testimony to the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein's case.

"If Ferguson or any member of their family has such information, our responsibility is to follow the facts wherever they lead," the Democratic Congresswoman said.

So far, neither Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie nor Sarah Ferguson has responded to this political pressure.  

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