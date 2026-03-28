Hamza Ali Abbasi breaks silence on sister Dr Fazeela’s money laundering case

Hamza Ali Abbasi has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his sister Dr Fazeela, breaking his silence on the high-profile money laundering case.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Mann Mayal star shared the first statement after Dr Fazeela Abbasi faced the cases from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as it registered two separate cases against her.
The statement said, “I, Hamza Ali Abbasi, have seen my name being linked in recent headlines regarding allegations involving my sister, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi. Some of this coverage is creating the impression that I am somehow connected to or involved in this case, which is not true. I am not under any investigation by any agency, nor am I part of this case in any capacity, and I would like to clarify this briefly.”
He added, “My sister is a highly accomplished professional with her own extremely successful career. She is my family, and I stand by her with love and support during this time. I have full confidence in her integrity, and I believe her side of the story deserves to be heard. I am also confident that our institutions will ensure justice is done and that the truth will prevail. At the same time, her professional and legal matters are entirely separate from me.”
“As I am not a legal party to this case in any capacity, I respectfully request that I not be expected to comment on it or respond to questions regarding it. This case pertains solely to her, and given that it is currently sub-judice, it is entirely her decision if and when she chooses to comment or share her perspective,” Abbasi mentioned.
He emphasized, “I would like to reiterate that I have no involvement in this case at all and I am not under any kind of investigation.”
The statement concluded, “Furthermore, after this clarification, I expect that my name will not be associated with this matter in media coverage. Any such association going forward will leave me with no choice but to exercise my legal right to take appropriate action.”
Notably, the clarification came after the FIA has filed two separate cases against her—one for money laundering in the Commercial Banking Circle and another for running an unregistered clinic, according to officials.