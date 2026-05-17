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Aamir Khan sets record straight on ghost-directing speculation

The '3 Idiots' actor finally reacted to the rumours of covertly directing his movies

Aamir Khan sets record straight on ghost-directing speculation
Aamir Khan sets record straight on ghost-directing speculation

Aamir Khan has addressed long-standing ghost-directing rumours, firmly crediting the collective effort of his team and praising the hard work of every crew member involved in his projects.

At a Screen Academy event, the 3 Idiots actor shut down rumours of covertly directing his movies, crediting the entire team for their work on each project.

Khan said he is deeply involved in filmmaking and contributes creative input, but no more than other crew members in their respective roles.

He also called the idea of directing a film while crediting someone else “absurd.”

Khan said, “First you have to realise that in all the films I have done in these 38 years, I have directed only one film – Taare Zameen Par. All the other films are not directed by me, no matter how much y’all have been fed by the media. The media has constantly claimed that I ghost-direct films.”

He added, “My point is – why will I do that? If I am doing a great job, why on earth will I put someone else’s name? Pagal kutte ne kata hai mujhe? What nonsense? It has been my privilege to work with directors who are extremely talented and from whom I have learnt so much.”

Khan stated that if he had directed all his films, they would likely share a similar style, noting the clear differences between Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots.

He credited each film’s distinct tone and identity to its directors and writers, praising their individual creative vision.

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