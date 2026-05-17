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Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's birthday with surprise glimpse of son Vihaan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son, Vihaan, in November last year

Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushals birthday with surprise glimpse of son Vihaan
Katrina Kaif celebrates Vicky Kaushal's birthday with surprise glimpse of son Vihaan 

Vicky Kaushal has turned 33!

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her husband’s birthday alongside their son, Vihaan.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, May 16, to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to her life partner, with a rare glimpse of her 6-month-old son.

Katrina scribbled a brief note for Vicky, as she marked Vicky's birthday at the same place where their story had started a few years ago.

"Happy Birthdayyyyyy. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed prayer, patience, and faith. And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel," the Jab Tak Hai Jaan starlet captioned.

She continued sharing the tribute, writing, "My heart is full and grateful Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98)" 

"I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to," she cheekily added.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been married since 2021, have welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

Since his birth, the couple have kept their baby's face wrapped for security reasons.   

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