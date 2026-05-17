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Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash: 'A lot of hate'

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan reacts to actress' Cannes appearance backlash

Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatts Cannes backlash: A lot of hate
Soni Razdan breaks silence after Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash: 'A lot of hate' 

Alia Bhatt’s mom, Soni Razdan, has reacted to ongoing criticism surrounding her superstar daughter after her 2026 Cannes Film Festival appearance.

Days after fans mocked the Heart of Stone actress for being ignored by the cameras at the red carpet, a popular Indian writer, Shunali Khullar Shroff, shared a post, defending the actress.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, May 15, the author penned, "Alia Bhatt at Cannes, our bruised national pride over imagined slights, and then glee that a female star was shown her place — some thoughts." 

In her post, the publisher highlighted the double standards of the netizens, who trolled one of their country’s biggest names, who represented her homeland at the 79th annual festival.

"One distracted camera angle and the Indian internet began decoding national humiliation," Shunali exposed.

However, Alia’s mom rushed to the comment section to publicly share her blunt thoughts about the criticism, writing, "Social media is full of many things - love - information- entertainment- and a lot of hate. And more than anything else." 

"It reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come," the Raazi actress concluded.

The criticism emerged after Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet for the second time to attend the opening ceremony of L’Oreal Paris as the Indian brand ambassador.

However, on the second day of her high-profile appearance, a video showed Alia Bhatt posing on the carpet while a cameraman was seen distracted as he was not clicking her photos, which sparked chaos on the internet.   

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