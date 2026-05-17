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Imran Khan makes 'heartbreaking' confession on being a single dad

Imran Khan and his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, welcomed their daughter, Imara, in June 2014

Imran Khan makes heartbreaking confession on being a single dad
Imran Khan makes 'heartbreaking' confession on being a single dad

Imran Khan has opened up about a key challenge he faces as a single parent with his daughter Imara, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

During his recent appearance on Parineeti Chopra's show Mom Talks, the actor shared that some mothers of Imara's friends hesitate to send their children over for playdates because there is no woman in his household.

Imran is currently co-parenting his daughter with Avantika, and the 10-year-old spends three to four days a week with him.

Explaining the challenges with organising playdates, the Delhi Belly actor said, "I would try to make plans. And Imara would ask me, 'Can you ask this friend if they can come over to play?' So I would find the number and message one mom: 'Can so-and-so come over to play?' And they would say, 'Sorry, not today.' Next week again: 'Hi, can we do it?', they are like, 'No, not today'."


"So I started to notice that some moms were maybe not so comfortable sending their child, particularly if it's a girl, to a house where a single man is living. I'm a man and I'm the father, but since I'm divorced now, there is no woman at home," he shared.

Imran admitted that he understood their perspective, adding, "So, look, we also live in a world where there are enough problematic men. You can kind of understand where this thinking comes from. It was heartbreaking because week after week I had to tell my daughter, 'Sorry, your friends can't come'."

For the unversed, Imran and Avantika started dating as teenagers, and the couple got engaged in January 2010.

The pair tied the knot a year later in a private civil ceremony and welcomed their daughter in 2014.

However, in 2019 it was reported that Imran and Avantika were living separately and their divorce was finalised the same year.

As of now, Imran is romantically involved with Lekha Washington, who was part of his social circle.

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