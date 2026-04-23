Prince William eyes subtle monarchy changes in contrast to King Charles vision

Prince William is reportedly considering significant changes to the monarchy’s future direction, signalling a potential shift in approach that contrasts with the vision of King Charles III.
The Prince of Wales is reportedly planning changes for the monarchy, though a royal commentator shared he remains less “radical” than King Charles.
He is seen as forward-thinking and focused on modernising the Royal Family, a vision first associated with Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal author Robert Hardman told Marie Claire, "He talks about change, but I think the sort of change he has in mind will be sort of internal. It might be sort of tonal.”
The Prince of Wales reportedly leans toward modest reform, aiming to tone down the formality of royal proceedings.
This approach contrasts with the more traditional stance taken by King Charles III during his time as heir.
"I don't think he's instinctively radical, whereas his father, I think, was," the author noted.
"You look at when Charles was William's age now, he was constantly making speeches complaining about the state of architecture, education, heritage, pollution...he was a very outspoken heir to the throne," the biographer said.
Hardman compared Prince William to his great-grandfather, King George VI.
"William's rather like the [late] Queen's father, you know. He's sort of dutiful, thoughtful, keen to do a good job, but not desperate to change the world," the biographer explained.
Hardman said his grandmother "had a huge influence" on William, instilling in him a philosophy that would come to define his understanding of meaningful change within the institution.