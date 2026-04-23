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Meghan Markle shares telling wedding advice for new bride as anniversary nears

The Duchess of Sussex records a sweet message for a new bride during her Australia trip

Meghan Markle shares telling wedding advice for new bride as anniversary nears
Meghan Markle shares telling wedding advice for new bride as anniversary nears

Meghan Markle recorded a heartwarming video message for a bride ahead of her wedding during her Australia trip.

On Thursday, April 23, a fan shared the clip of the Duchess of Sussex, which was taken during her trip with Prince Harry last week.

"Ellie, I'm here with your dad. I just wanted to say congratulations on your wedding," Meghan could be heard saying in the video, where she's standing next to a man.

She added, "Enjoy the wedding, but it's more about the marriage. Have a wonderful, beautiful marriage and a lifetime of love."

Meghan Markle shares telling wedding advice for new bride as anniversary nears

"Sending you love all over the world. Your dad is awesome. Happy wedding day!" the duchess said while pointing at the man next to her before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The video appeared to have been filmed during Meghan and Harry's visit to the Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club in Sydney on April 17, where they met first responders and survivors of the December 2025 Bondi Beach terror attack.

Moreover, the video appears as Meghan's own wedding anniversary with Prince Harry approaches near, as the pair will be celebrating their eighth anniversary on May 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in a royal ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018, and the wedding was attended by the British royal family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

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