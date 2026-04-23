King Charles celebrates Prince Louis’ 8th birthday with special tribute

King Charles III marked Prince Louis’ eighth birthday with a special tribute, sharing a heartfelt message to celebrate the young royal’s big day.
The British monarch turned to a social media account to share an adorable portrait of Louis to mark his special day on Thursday, April 23.
He shared the photo along with a touching caption, “Happy Birthday Prince Louis.”
The image captured Louis smiling widely against a seaside backdrop, appearing to be aboard a yacht.
It was taken in Cornwall earlier this month by Matt Porteous.
Notably, this heart-touching tribute came after the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a similar portrait to mark Louis’ birthday.
Princess Kate and Prince William's post for Prince Louis has garnered love and well wishes from royal fans.
One noted, Happy Birthday little Louis! I hope you have an amazing day filled with love and happiness.”
Another remarked, “Happy 8th Birthday Your Royal Highness, prince Louis of Wales!”
The third commented, “Oh my God.. so big already..!! Happy birthday Louis, hope your day full of happiness and lots and lots of cake..”
While one expressed, “Happy 8th Birthday Prince Louis have the best day filled with love and happiness. Can’t believe it has been 8 years!”