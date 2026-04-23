Prince Harry leaves Meghan for unannounced solo trip: ‘look forward to meeting friends’

Prince Harry has shared a heartfelt message as he arrived for yet another solo trip after a whirlwind Australia tour with Meghan Markle.
Just days after wrapping his successful visit Down Under, the 41-year-old Royal has landed in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 23, for an unannounced visit.
As per ITV report, The Duke of Sussex arrived in the Ukrainian capital via a train from Poland to attend Kyiv Security Conference.
"It’s nice to be back in Ukraine," said Harry as he was welcomed in Kyiv, adding that wanted to "remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is facing, and to support the people and partners doing extraordinary work every hour of every day in incredibly difficult conditions."
In his address at the conference, Harry will highlight the struggles of Ukraine during Russia war.
During his visit, Harry is also expected to visit projects connected to the work of The Halo Trust charity, which is engaged in demining activities in Ukraine.
"I look forward to meeting friends and reuniting with the Invictus community, as well as supporting those helping Ukraine win this fight," added King Charles son.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concluded their first Australia trip since 2018 last week.
After wrapping their highly anticipated tour, Meghan shared an exciting montage of highlights from Australia tour on her Instagram account.