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Inside King Charles' surprise meeting with emergency responders: Here's what it signals

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles' key meeting with emergency responders just a day after late Queen Elizabeth II's 100 birthday

Inside King Charles surprise meeting with emergency responders: Heres what it signals
Inside King Charles' surprise meeting with emergency responders: Here's what it signals  

King Charles has seemingly retaliated to Sarah Ferguson's bold move to spill the British Royal Family's 'dark' secrets in the upcoming tell-all memoir.

Just a day after celebrating the historical 100th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II, His Majesty invited emergency responders to Buckingham Palace for a special yet hidden reason.

On Wednesday, April 23, the British Royal Family released an exclusive glimpse into a crucial meeting held between the 77-year-old monarch and the safety officers, who saved several lives from the devastating fire that erupted in Glasgow last month.

"The King has invited emergency responders involved in the Glasgow Union Street fire to a special reception at Dumfries House," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.

The statement continued, "His Majesty hosted firefighters and representatives from @Fire_Scot, @NetworkRailScotland, @PoliceScotland, @GlasgowCC and @BritishTransportPolice who responded to the devastating fire in Glasgow last month."

This update came shortly after a bombshell royal report claimed that Sarah Ferguson, who is currently keeping a low-key profile in Austria, is ready to spill the darkest secrets of the royal family in the upcoming tell-all memoir.

However, King Charles' meeting with the emergency responders might be a befitting response to the disgraced Fergie, who has lost her Duchess of York title by the king after her alleged ties with the child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, were publicly exposed by the United States Department of Justice.

"She and Prince Andrew had an open arrangement, so if she goes down, they all [several other royals] go down," an insider revealed to Daily Express UK.

The tipster continued, "Sarah's going to become a real thorn in the crown for King Charles III, Prince William, and especially Andrew."

Notably, to protect his throne and crown, King Charles III is reportedly taking precautionary advice and subtly threatening to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife before she released her tell-all memoir. 

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