News
News

Prince William, Kate melt hearts with Louis’ never-before-seen video on his 8th

Kensington Palace releases Prince Louis’s adorable video montage to celebrate his 8th birthday

Prince William, Kate melt hearts with Louis’ never-before-seen video on his 8th
Prince William, Kate melt hearts with Louis’ never-before-seen video on his 8th

Prince William and Princess Kate have sent fans swooning with their heartfelt new post.

Taking to the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, April 23, Kensington Palace dropped an adorable video montage featuring never-before-seen glimpses of Prince Louis to ring in his 8th birthday.

In the video, Louis can be seen enjoying his time at a sea, digging in the sand, playing in water, sporting his diving and cricket skills, and several more adorable glimpses.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!” penned the Royals in the caption.

Fans’ reactions:

Prince Louis’s cute video instantly grabbed attention online with fans swooning over the young royal and his heart-melting moments.

“Happy Birthday Prince Louis! This must be the sweetest video!” commented a first.

Another sweetly wrote, “It matters not what title if any that you hold as a child because nothing beats ‘playing in the sand’ Happy Blessed Birthday Louis.”

“Thank you so much to the Prince and Princess of Wales for this amazing video shared with us,” a third stated.

“He is so cute, I have been following his development since he was born, I can't believe that little prince Louis is all grown up now, happy birthday Louis! I love you,” one more swooned.

Prince William and Princess Kate share three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

King Charles celebrates Prince Louis’ 8th birthday with special tribute
King Charles celebrates Prince Louis’ 8th birthday with special tribute
Prince Louis looks all grown up in 8th birthday portrait released by Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince Louis looks all grown up in 8th birthday portrait released by Kate Middleton, Prince William
Prince William eyes subtle monarchy changes in contrast to King Charles vision
Prince William eyes subtle monarchy changes in contrast to King Charles vision
Prince Harry leaves Meghan for unannounced solo trip: ‘look forward to meeting friends’
Prince Harry leaves Meghan for unannounced solo trip: ‘look forward to meeting friends’
Inside King Charles' surprise meeting with emergency responders: Here's what it signals
Inside King Charles' surprise meeting with emergency responders: Here's what it signals
King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit
King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed
Prince William's plan to 'seize power' amid King Charles US trip exposed
Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal
Prince William's godmother steps back into royal circle after big scandal
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report
Meghan Markle's new video sparks former employees 'past traumas': Report
King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet'
King Charles celebrates Earth Day 2026 highlighting nature's power: 'Our Planet'
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event
King Charles shares key message after attending Queen Elizabeth's centenary event

Popular News

Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children

Sanofi's Tzield receives FDA approval to treat Type 1 diabetes in children
47 minutes ago
Denmark train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured

Denmark train collision near Copenhagen leaves several critically injured
36 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella

Hailey Bieber reacts to internet apologies amid backlash shift post-Coachella
an hour ago