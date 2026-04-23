Prince William, Kate melt hearts with Louis’ never-before-seen video on his 8th

Prince William and Princess Kate have sent fans swooning with their heartfelt new post.
Taking to the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, April 23, Kensington Palace dropped an adorable video montage featuring never-before-seen glimpses of Prince Louis to ring in his 8th birthday.
In the video, Louis can be seen enjoying his time at a sea, digging in the sand, playing in water, sporting his diving and cricket skills, and several more adorable glimpses.
“Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!” penned the Royals in the caption.
Fans’ reactions:
Prince Louis’s cute video instantly grabbed attention online with fans swooning over the young royal and his heart-melting moments.
“Happy Birthday Prince Louis! This must be the sweetest video!” commented a first.
Another sweetly wrote, “It matters not what title if any that you hold as a child because nothing beats ‘playing in the sand’ Happy Blessed Birthday Louis.”
“Thank you so much to the Prince and Princess of Wales for this amazing video shared with us,” a third stated.
“He is so cute, I have been following his development since he was born, I can't believe that little prince Louis is all grown up now, happy birthday Louis! I love you,” one more swooned.
Prince William and Princess Kate share three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.