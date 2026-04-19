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Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash

Ex One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are reportedly involved in a serious fallout

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash

One Direction’s former bandmates, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson’s alleged feud has taken a new turn after a shocking clash between them.

In a shocking turn, Tomlinson has unfollowed Malik on Instagram on Saturday, April 18.

According to US Weekly, even the 34-year-old singer’s sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, are no longer following the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker, however, when did the Tomlinson family unfollowed Malik, it is still uncleared.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old singer is still reportedly still following his ex-bandmate, as per PEOPLE.

The Kiss You singer, on the other hand, is still following his other 1D group members, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and late late Liam Payne.

The former pals have been involved in a severe feud following a reported physical altercation earlier this month.

Malik allegedly punched Tomlinson in the face, during the filming of a Netflix docuseries, leading to the cancellation of the project, aimed at showing the One Direction bandmates bonding over shared memories of pop stardom.

A source, in this regard, dished out that Louis Tomlinson was stunned and in shock. Moreover, Zayn Malik was wearing rings, so it cut Tomlinson head.

The source, while revealing the reason behind the alteration, revealed that it was triggered by Malik’s remark about Tomlinson’ late mother Johannah Deakin.



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