Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod

Olivia Rodrigo shockingly skipped Robert Smith in her new soundtrack, Drop Dead, despite using latter's band, The Cure reference.
For the unversed, in her new song, released on April 17, Rodrigo could be seen singing, "You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’ / And I know why he wrote them now that you’re standing right here."
However, during a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the 23-year-old deja vu songstress did mention she did share some of her new songs with Smith ahead of their release, however her new song was not one of them
Rodrigo began, "Oh my god I actually don’t know if I played it for him, he might hear it today."
The vampire hitmaker then added, “I played him a bunch of other songs on the album, I don’t know why I didn’t think to play this one for him though I should.”
It’s worth mentioning here that her Drop Dead, which sees the happier songstress taking over Versailles in Paris, is the lead single from her upcoming studio album titled, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, set to be released on June 12, 2026, via Geffen.
Ahead of the release of highly anticipated third album, Rodrigo is also set to attend Saturday Night Live as both, host and musical guest, on May 2, 2026.