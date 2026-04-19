Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry  

Ruby Rose has finally spoken out days after Victoria Police launched an investigation against Katy Perry.
On Sunday, April 19, TMZ reported that the Australian television personality's essay, which she wrote back in 2011, for News.com.au, in which she detailed the Roar hitmaker's alleged assault the night before.
In her now resurfaced letter, Rose claimed that she lost her "dignity" one night while out with Perry, deciding to drink just 30 days into sobriety.
Additionally, Rose wrote that the night intensified when a moment came where the pair "crashed the year 12 formal."
Rose also wrote in her letter that she vomited on Perry’s foot, another similarity to her new claims that she threw up during the alleged sexual assault.
Though she didn't name the location of their crazy night out back in 2011, Rose said the assault happened in Melbourne's Spice Market Club in her recent allegations.
In her 2011 piece, the 40-year-old Australian actress and television host said, "Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I ever been hit with a DUI - but I just had enough."
However, Katy Perry's representatives reacted to new and old claims of Ruby Rose and raised concerns as they feared that the TV host is telling two different stories, and the new claims are full of "dangerous, reckless lies."
As of now, the singer has yet to respond to the case despite being under investigation by the Victoria Police.