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Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'

Charlize Theron will soon star in new Netflix survival thriller movie titled ‘Apex’

Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: A full-blown functioning drunk
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'

Charlize Theron recently opened up about her father Charles Jacobus Theron, calling him a “full-blown functioning drunk”.

While reflecting on her difficult upbringing in South Africa, the 50-year-old actress talked about many thing during her latest interview with The New York Times this weekend.

As per the Theron, most of her memories from young days involved seeing drunk people on floors, that really scared the actress at that time.

The Old Guard actress revealed that she even saw people crawling on the floor drunk mostly on every Friday, and Saturday.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star talked about her now late dad, who was an alcoholic himself, sharing that he had built this big bar inside the house.

“He had moments where he would go missing, we wouldn’t know where he was and he would usually return in a state that was pretty severe,” said Theron, adding that it would get messy and loud.

Calling her mother not being a wallflower, the actress admitted that her made it known that she wasn’t happy about his lifestyle which really caused a lot of verbal abuse.

According to the Fast X performer, her father wasn’t physically violent toward her and didn’t hit her, but he would do things like drive drunk.

As a precaution, Theron revealed that her mother enrolled her in a boarding school.

The actress eventually left South Africa when she was 16 to pursue a modeling career in Europe.

On professional front, Charlize Theron will soon star in Apex, a new Netflix survival thriller movie, releasing on April 24.

Charlize Theron will soon star in new Netflix survival thriller movie titled ‘Apex’



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