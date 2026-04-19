Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe

Despite all the controversial drama, Katy Perry is enjoying her time to the fullest.
The 143 hitmaker on Saturday, April 18, performed a private concert at La Nuvola, Rome, surprising her fans.
Taking to Instagram, the American singer dropped a carousel of photos and videos, offering some exclusive glimpses from the exciting show and also her fun time in the Italian city.
"Just Rome'ing around," she captioned wittily.
During the concert, Perry performed a number of her hit tracks, including Teenage Dream, Firework, Harley in Hawaii, and California Gurls.
For the show, the 41-year-old songstress dazzled in a sparkling bra top, paired with a beautiful black flowy long skirt.
Perry's joyful post received loving comments from fans, with one of them writing, "KATYCHELLA NEEDS TO HAPPEN."
"The eternal Katy Perry singing at the eternal city," another penned.
A third added, "Italy looks good on you."
This comes after Australian actress Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her more than a decade ago.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks," she claimed on social media.
Perry denied the claims, with a representative saying in a statement, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."
"Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," it added.
Ruby Rose has now formally launched a complaint against Katy Perry with the investigation underway.