News
News

Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe

The 'Harleys in Hawaii' hitmaker shares exclusive glimpses from her surprise concert at La Nuvola amid Ruby Rose drama

Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe

Despite all the controversial drama, Katy Perry is enjoying her time to the fullest.

The 143 hitmaker on Saturday, April 18, performed a private concert at La Nuvola, Rome, surprising her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the American singer dropped a carousel of photos and videos, offering some exclusive glimpses from the exciting show and also her fun time in the Italian city.

"Just Rome'ing around," she captioned wittily.

During the concert, Perry performed a number of her hit tracks, including Teenage Dream, Firework, Harley in Hawaii, and California Gurls.

For the show, the 41-year-old songstress dazzled in a sparkling bra top, paired with a beautiful black flowy long skirt.

Perry's joyful post received loving comments from fans, with one of them writing, "KATYCHELLA NEEDS TO HAPPEN."

"The eternal Katy Perry singing at the eternal city," another penned.

A third added, "Italy looks good on you."

This comes after Australian actress Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her more than a decade ago.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks," she claimed on social media.

Perry denied the claims, with a representative saying in a statement, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."

"Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," it added.

Ruby Rose has now formally launched a complaint against Katy Perry with the investigation underway.

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry
Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry
How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter
How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance
Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance
Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice
Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice
D4vd's parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teen's death
D4vd's parents stand by son after arrest in connection with teen's death
Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: 'Beyond Special'
Sabrina Carpenter pens heartfelt tribute to Madonna after Coachella: 'Beyond Special'
Manon takes Coachella stage without KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Manon takes Coachella stage without KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella
Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae team up for surprise 'drop dead' performance at Coachella

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children

Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children
27 minutes ago
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men

Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
2 hours ago
Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement

Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement

3 hours ago