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Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office

'Bhooth Bangla' starring Akshay Kumar was released on Friday, April 17, 2026

Akshay Kumars Bhooth Bangla delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office

Bhooth Bangla's box office game is going strong.

After a grand debut at the box office on Friday, April 17, the Akshay Kumar led horror-comedy delivered a strong opening on its first weekend as well, reported Hindustan Times.

As of today, Sunday, April 19, the movie - on its third day after release - has grossed INR 21.11 crore.

With this, the overall India gross collections have now reached INR 66.91 crore and total India net INR 56.11 crore, while the global box office has reached INR 95 crore.

Moreover, on Thursday, April 16, a day before its public release, Bhooth Bangla collected INR 3.50 crore from paid previews.

Notably, the film marks a major reunion between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, who have previously worked together in Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.

Bhooth Bangla plot:

According to IMDb, Bhooth Bangla revolves around the story of, "A man inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans his sister's wedding there, but strange supernatural events and panicked locals force him to investigate the property's mysterious past."

Bhooth Bangla cast:

The ensemble cast of Bhooth Bangla includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhooth Bangla release date:

Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17, 2026, and is currently running in cinemas.

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