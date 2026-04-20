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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama

The 'Lover' singer returned at Casa Cipriani with the NFL star on Friday

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama

A posh New York City club reportedly pulled out all the stops to protect Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after an awkward run-in with the pop star’s ex threatened to derail their night out.

Back in 2023, Page Six reported Casa Cipriani kicked out members for snapping photos of Taylor Swift with Matty Healy.

But when the Lover singer returned with the NFL star Friday, the club ensured no such issues occurred.

As per the outlet, Swift arrived with fiancé Kelce last week, some guests who were hanging out on the club’s terrace were told, without explanation, to put their phones in their pockets.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama

“They couldn’t even use them to check email,” said a spy. “No one knew why, though.”

The situation became clear when Swift, Kelce and their friends arrived — but they didn’t stay long.

A leaking canopy prompted the pair to head inside and spend time in the venue’s chic jazz club.

Swift and Kelce recent visit sparked rumors that they were at the club to discuss wedding plans, as jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck—who reportedly designed Swift’s engagement ring—was spotted nearby that same night

Notably, In 2023, after photos of Swift and Healy at the club surfaced online, at least three members reportedly had their memberships revoked for violating the strict no-photo policy.

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