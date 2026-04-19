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Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has officially named her husband Ryan Reynolds as a witness in her ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Livelys lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds finally broke his silence on his wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle against her It Ends with Us costar-director, Justin Baldoni.

During an appearance on Sunday Sitdown with TODAY with host, Willie Geist, the 49-year-old actor, made a rare comment as he was asked about his family going through a very public legal proceeding.

"The spotlight has its benefits, but it can be hard too. You and Blake, for the last year and half, have gone through this very public legal proceeding," Willie asked the Deadpool & Wolverine star, adding, "How have you guys managed that as a family?"

To which, Reynolds responded, "You really see kind of the illusion behind so much of this stuff, you know?"

According to the IF actor, it’s digital life versus real life.

He then talked about how supportive the actor is of his 38-year-old wife.

"Without getting into too much, I'll just say, I've never in my life been more proud of my wife," the Spirited performer said, adding, "People have no idea what's really going on, you know?"

He concluded, saying, "And I've just never in my life been more proud of someone with that level of integrity that brings that with them and carries that with them in everything that they do."

Ryan Reynolds’ supportive interview for his wife comes few weeks after Blake Lively’s 10 out 13 claims in her lawsuit filed against Justin Baldoni were tossed by the judge.

However, the It Ends with Us costars will still head to trial on May 18, 2026.




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