Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show

Billie Eilish lived every fan girl's dream - all thanks to Hailey Bieber!
On Saturday, April 18, the crowd went thrilled at Coachella Weekend 2 when Justin Bieber, during his One Week Lonely Girl segment, brought Eilish on stage from the audience.
The Birds of a Feather songstress - a longtime fan of Justin Bieber - got visibly emotional as her childhood dream came true, bringing back her fan girl era.
Justin's heartwarming move instantly went viral on social media, making fans swoon over the beautiful moment.
However now, it has been revealed that it was actually Hailey Bieber who motivated and pushed Billie Eilish onto the stage for the Swag hitmaker to serenade her.
In a clip circulating online, the Vogue model can be seen encouraging the 24-year-old singer to go near the stage, followed by the next frame that showed Justin pulling her for the heart-melting moment.
Hailey's sweet gesture garnered her immense love and praise, with one fan gushing on Instagram, "Omg i didn't know hailey pushed her to go that makes it even sweeter somehow."
"this is the most beautiful authentic, raw thing I've seen today," another swooned.
A third praised, "Hailey won the hearts."
"@haileybieber way to be a girls girl supporting someone who loves your husband and not being threatened and allowing this beautiful moment to happen!! All for it!!!!" added a fourth.
Moreover, the Beauty and a Beat singer was also joined by SZA, as they performed an acoustic duet of her hit song Snooze.
Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon also joined Justin Bieber onstage for performances throughout the set.