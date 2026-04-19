Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole

Jennifer Aniston has quietly shared her thoughts on her ex-husband, Justin Theroux's, heartwarming baby news.
On Saturday, April 18, the Fallout star shared a joint Instagram post with his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, to announce a delightful news.
In the update, the 54-year-old American actor shared that he and Bloom have welcomed their first child, a son, together.
"He’s here. we are so in love," Theroux captioned alongside a black-and-white photo of himself holding his little one on his chest.
As per PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston showed her support for her ex-husband in a subtle way by "liking" the post.
About Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux:
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux first crossed paths in 2007, and upon reconnecting in 2011 on the set of Wanderlust, the couple fell in love.
On August 10, 2012, the former lovebirds got engaged, followed by tying the knot three years later on August 5, 2015, in an intimate backyard ceremony.
By the end of 2017, Aniston and Theroux parted their ways, calling it quits on their two-year-long marriage.
Jennifer Aniston current relationship:
Jennifer Aniston is currently in a relationship with wellness coach Jim Curtis, whom she began dating in 2025.