News
News

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole

'The Morning Show' actress Jennifer Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole

Jennifer Aniston has quietly shared her thoughts on her ex-husband, Justin Theroux's, heartwarming baby news.

On Saturday, April 18, the Fallout star shared a joint Instagram post with his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, to announce a delightful news.

In the update, the 54-year-old American actor shared that he and Bloom have welcomed their first child, a son, together.

"He’s here. we are so in love," Theroux captioned alongside a black-and-white photo of himself holding his little one on his chest.

As per PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston showed her support for her ex-husband in a subtle way by "liking" the post.

About Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux first crossed paths in 2007, and upon reconnecting in 2011 on the set of Wanderlust, the couple fell in love.

On August 10, 2012, the former lovebirds got engaged, followed by tying the knot three years later on August 5, 2015, in an intimate backyard ceremony.

By the end of 2017, Aniston and Theroux parted their ways, calling it quits on their two-year-long marriage.

Jennifer Aniston current relationship:

Jennifer Aniston is currently in a relationship with wellness coach Jim Curtis, whom she began dating in 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show
Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry
Ruby Rose speaks out after an investigation is launched involving Katy Perry
How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter
How Cher reacted after discovering her secret teen granddaughter
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Cardi B wraps the Little Miss Drama tour with a heartwarming nod to her fans
Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance
Justin Bieber brings out Billie Eilish for 'One Less Lonely Girl' Coachella performance
Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice
Nicole Kidman opens up about a distressing experience in Venice

Popular News

Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod

Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
an hour ago
Iran refuses US talks in Pakistan while naval blockade remains: Report

Iran refuses US talks in Pakistan while naval blockade remains: Report
2 hours ago
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra new leaks suggest latest design, premium pricing

Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra new leaks suggest latest design, premium pricing
2 hours ago