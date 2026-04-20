News
News

Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star finally won domestic abuse battle with her former beau, Dakota Mortenson

Taylor Frankie Paul reveals ugly parts of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout  

Taylor Frankie Paul has recently made her first statement after her domestic abuse charges were finally dropped. 

The popular American reality television personality has opened up about the "ugly parts of healing" as she resolved her domestic dispute with her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, April 19, Taylor issued a brief message with some of her low-key mirror selfies, showing her shocking weight loss during her recent legal battle with her ex-partner.

The 31-year-old social media influencer began her lengthy note by admitting the "ugly parts" of what healing actually looks like.

"If you know me, you know I’ll admit my parts, flaws, and faults. I’m well aware that's a part of it. We’ll get there. This public atrocity that I not only lived through once but twice now, on even a bigger scale, was ultimately the cost to my freedom. I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy or even the ones who publicised it," she continued.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star also shared her strong "faith" in God, who saved her from humiliation during the domestic dispute.

"God undoubtedly had a hand in this because after waiting 7 weeks on the 7th day EXACTLY, I received the call, all charges dropped," Taylor added.

The heartbreaking confession came days after Utah police concluded their investigations into several domestic violence incidents tied to her and Mortensen.

On April 14, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office declined to file new charges on Taylor Frankie Paul due to an "evidentiary issue" in the investigations led by the Draper Police and West Jordan Police Departments, according to a press release.

The drama began last month when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives abruptly paused filming on season 5 after Taylor went under investigation for allegedly abusing her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.  

Eric Dane honored in emotional posthumous role on 'Euphoria' season 3
Eric Dane honored in emotional posthumous role on 'Euphoria' season 3
Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance
Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance
Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment
Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show
Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama

Popular News

US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York

US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York
50 minutes ago
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi

Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
2 hours ago
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout

Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout

3 hours ago