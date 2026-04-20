Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout  

Taylor Frankie Paul has recently made her first statement after her domestic abuse charges were finally dropped.
The popular American reality television personality has opened up about the "ugly parts of healing" as she resolved her domestic dispute with her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.
Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, April 19, Taylor issued a brief message with some of her low-key mirror selfies, showing her shocking weight loss during her recent legal battle with her ex-partner.
The 31-year-old social media influencer began her lengthy note by admitting the "ugly parts" of what healing actually looks like.
"If you know me, you know I’ll admit my parts, flaws, and faults. I’m well aware that's a part of it. We’ll get there. This public atrocity that I not only lived through once but twice now, on even a bigger scale, was ultimately the cost to my freedom. I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy or even the ones who publicised it," she continued.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star also shared her strong "faith" in God, who saved her from humiliation during the domestic dispute.
"God undoubtedly had a hand in this because after waiting 7 weeks on the 7th day EXACTLY, I received the call, all charges dropped," Taylor added.
The heartbreaking confession came days after Utah police concluded their investigations into several domestic violence incidents tied to her and Mortensen.
On April 14, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office declined to file new charges on Taylor Frankie Paul due to an "evidentiary issue" in the investigations led by the Draper Police and West Jordan Police Departments, according to a press release.
The drama began last month when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives abruptly paused filming on season 5 after Taylor went under investigation for allegedly abusing her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.