News
News

Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment

Billie Eilish revealed her emotions after the Peaches singer serenaded her during weekend two of Coachella

Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment
Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment

Billie Eilish opened up about her raw reaction after unexpectedly joining Justin Bieber on stage at Coachella.

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Birds of a Feather singer revealed her emotions after the Peaches singer serenaded her during his performance of One Less Lonely Girl during weekend two of Coachella on Saturday, April 18.

Sharing a snap of her bloodshot eyes, Eilish captioned it, “can’t stop crying.”

Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment

Notably, Eilish, 24, was already tearing up when Hailey Bieber pushed her onstage, where Bieber welcomed her with open arms and performed his 2009 hit just like he did for fans in his early days.

A viral video shows the Vogue model encouraging Eilish to move closer to the stage, with the next shot capturing Justin drawing her in for a touching moment.

The spontaneous moment took place on the second and final day of Coachella during Justin Bieber’s headlining set.

To note, the moment held special significance for Eilish, a longtime Justin Bieber fan, who first met the Daisies singer at her debut Coachella in 2019 at age 17.

Since then, the pair have stayed close, with Bieber often seen as a guiding, protective presence in her career.

Eric Dane honored in emotional posthumous role on 'Euphoria' season 3
Eric Dane honored in emotional posthumous role on 'Euphoria' season 3
Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance
Lily Collins attends 2026 Breakthrough Prize gala with husband in rare appearance
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get VIP Protection at NYC club after past photo leak drama
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Olivia Rodrigo skips Robert Smith credit in 'Drop Dead' despite ‘The Cure’ nod
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ex Justin Theroux welcoming first baby with wife Nicole
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show
Hailey Bieber wins hearts for 'pushing' Billie Eilish onto stage at Justin Bieber show
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson feud takes new turn after shocking clash
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Katy Perry surprises with private concert in Rome amid Ruby Rose sexual assault probe
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Charlize Theron drops bombshell about her father: 'A full-blown functioning drunk'
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama

Popular News

US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York

US Flight Chaos: Hundreds of cancellations hit Atlanta, Chicago and New York
50 minutes ago
Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi

Brock Lesnar retires at WrestleMania 42 after shocking loss to Oba Femi
2 hours ago
Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout

Taylor Frankie Paul reveals 'ugly parts' of healing after Dakota Mortenson fallout

3 hours ago