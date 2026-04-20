Billie Eilish shares real emotions after Justin Bieber Coachella surprise moment

Billie Eilish opened up about her raw reaction after unexpectedly joining Justin Bieber on stage at Coachella.
Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Birds of a Feather singer revealed her emotions after the Peaches singer serenaded her during his performance of One Less Lonely Girl during weekend two of Coachella on Saturday, April 18.
Sharing a snap of her bloodshot eyes, Eilish captioned it, “can’t stop crying.”
Notably, Eilish, 24, was already tearing up when Hailey Bieber pushed her onstage, where Bieber welcomed her with open arms and performed his 2009 hit just like he did for fans in his early days.
A viral video shows the Vogue model encouraging Eilish to move closer to the stage, with the next shot capturing Justin drawing her in for a touching moment.
The spontaneous moment took place on the second and final day of Coachella during Justin Bieber’s headlining set.
To note, the moment held special significance for Eilish, a longtime Justin Bieber fan, who first met the Daisies singer at her debut Coachella in 2019 at age 17.
Since then, the pair have stayed close, with Bieber often seen as a guiding, protective presence in her career.