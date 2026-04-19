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Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama

Hailey Bieber debuts new ink for Justin Bieber amid his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's alleged marital troubles

Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama
Hailey Bieber flaunts Justin Bieber tattoo amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco split drama

Hailey Bieber is head over heels for Justin Bieber and she isn't shy to show it off.

The Vogue model, who recently received a swoon-worthy shout-out from her husband during his Coachella show, debuted a new tattoo on Sunday, April 19, on her official Instagram Stories.

In a sweet photo shared on her Stories, the mother-of-one flaunted a striking new ink she got done for Justin, expressing her love for him.

The snap features a look at Hailey's belly, as she points at her new tattoo carved in a square shape that stated, "I [purple heart emoji] JB."

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Hailey Bieber's heartfelt gesture of love comes as she continues to support the Swag hitmaker for his major musical comeback as the 2026 Coachella headliner.

Moreover, her loving move also follows shortly after some rumors surfaced online about the alleged marital woes between Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco.

In the viral rumors, it has been alleged that Gomez and Blanco have hit a rough patch in their seven-month-long marriage as the singer caught her husband cheating with another celebrity after seeing his texts.

It was also claimed that the Sunset Blvd singer has left her marital home in Los Angeles and has moved back to her previous apartment.

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