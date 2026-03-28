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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Varun Dhawan makes emotional revelation about daughter Lara's health

The 'Border 2' star welcomed his only daughter, Lara, with his life partner, Natasha Dalal

  • By Fatima Hassan
Varun Dhawan makes emotional revelation about daughter Laras health
Varun Dhawan makes emotional revelation about daughter Lara's health 

Varun Dhawan has made a painful revelation about his beloved daughter, Lara, whom he shares with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Speaking with Nikhil Taneja on his YouTube talk show, Be A Man, Yaar!, the Student of the Year actor shared how the Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip affected his life.

In a rare yet emotional confession, Dhawan revealed that Lara was diagnosed with the chronic illness when she was only one year old.

"My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. One leg becomes shorter or longer, which causes the walk to become crooked," the Border 2 star added, which surprised fans. 

He went on sharing the long-term effects of the disease, noting that, "You get Arthritis early, slipped disc early. In the West, this condition is treated very well from birth itself. In India, that level of treatment is not available everywhere yet."

The brave father additionally clarified that his daughter has not undergone any surgery, as she had been taking therapies to cure the painful medical condition. 

For those unaware, Varun Dhawan, who has kept the face and identity of his daughter under wraps, welcomed his only daughter, Lara, on June 3rd, 2024, with his life partner, Natasha Dalal.  

After three years of marriage, the couple announced the birth of their little munchkin, but has kept her medical condition secret since her birth. 

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