Yemen’s Houthis join Iran conflict with missile strikes on Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed carrying out a missile launch towards Israel early Saturday, marking their first attack since the start of war.
Though the missiles were intercepted, as per the Israeli military department,
The monthlong war ignited after US-Israel’s joint strikes on Iran, resulting in severe damage and assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The ongoing conflict has upended global air travel, disrupted oil exports and caused a significant price surge, impacting the global economy.
Notably, Pakistan has stepped in to resolve the escalating conflict among the countries. As per CNN, the country’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif recently held a one-hour call with Iran’s president, aiming to promote peace.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the war is “not finished yet” and the US has “another 3,554” targets left to hit.
Meanwhile, attacks continued from US-Israel and Iran, as Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday, March 27, 2026.
In a retaliatory action, Iran hit a US base in Saudi Arabia, injuring over 10 service members and causing damage to planes.
Ahead of Saturday’s attack, Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the strait of Hormuz.