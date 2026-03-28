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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh

No casualties or significant property damage were reported

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems successfully intercepted five drones and one ballistic missile on Saturday, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the high-tech defense network neutralized the threats before they could reach their intended targets.

According to official statements, the ballistic missile was aimed directly at the Riyadh region, while the five drones were intercepted in separate operations.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki stated that the Saudi forces “intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh” and confirmed the destruction of the five unmanned aerial vehicles.

The kingdom has faced a surge in such attacks following the start of large-scale regional hostilities on February 28.

While no specific group was named for this latest attempt, officials noted that the military remains on high alert.

Fortunately, no casualties or significant property damage were reported following the mid-air destructions.

The government continues to urge citizens to follow safety instructions with the Civil Defense directorate advising residents to “follow official instructions, avoid gathering or filming and stay away from dangerous areas” where debris might fall.

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