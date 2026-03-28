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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Blake Lively breaks silence after Justin Baldoni scores big win ahead of legal trial

Blake Lively shares personal message after Justin Baldoni's major triumph before sexual harrasment lawsuit trial

  • By Riba Shaikh
Blake Lively breaks silence after Justin Baldoni scores big win ahead of legal trial
Blake Lively breaks silence after Justin Baldoni scores big win ahead of legal trial

Blake Lively is nothing but "grateful" as Justin Baldoni lawsuit trail inches closer.

The Age of Adeline actress has finally returned to social media with her first delightful photodump of 2026 - that too just a day after Justin scored a major win amid their ongoing legal battle.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, March 28, the Gossip Girl alum shared a carousel of photos offering a look into her fun-filled week.

"so grateful for the best week with my loved ones," Blake wrote in the caption which began with a romantic selfie with husband Ryan Reynolds.

She continued, "Thank you @wrexham_afc and all the players and everyone who works at that stadium for the performance of a lifetime. The greatest 10,000 people to share an emotional roller coaster with is in Wrexham."

Before concluding her post she poked fun at her sister noting, "*shout out to everyone (like my sweet sister in slide 10) who thinks someone is taking a photo of their cute outfit, when it’s really a video"

This post from Blake came after her It Ends with Us costar his co-defendants achieved victory in ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit, filed by the 38-year-old actress in December 2024.

Justin’s request for pushing back key pretrial deadlines was granted by the judge, amid claims that Blake’s attorneys have flooded the director’s team with a “document dump” just weeks before trial.

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