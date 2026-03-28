Peter Alexander makes unexpected exit from NBC after 22 years  

Peter Alexander has ended his work relationship with NBC after nearly 22 years of service.
On Saturday, March 28, the 49-year-old American journalist made a shocking announcement of departing from the popular broadcasting television network.
Alexander cited his reason for departure as his daughters, whom he had been neglecting in his services.
"I've been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years," the critically known news anchor shared.
The television host shares two daughters, Ava and Emma, with his life partner, Alison Starling.
"So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me. I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives," he concluded.
For those unaware, Peter Alexander has departed from NBC News and also left his longtime role as co-host of the most-watched talk show, Saturday TODAY.
He first joined the program in October 2018, and in 2021, he was named NBC's co-chief White House correspondent alongside Kristen Welker.
Peter Alexander was also a heartfelt tribute from NBC's senior legal correspondent, who joined NBC in January 2023.