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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Kanye West gives loving shout out to Bianca Censori as she leads 'Bully'

Bianca Censori supports husband, Ye, in releasing his highly-awaited twelfth studio album, 'Bully'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kanye West gives loving shout out to Bianca Censori as she leads Bully
Kanye West gives loving shout out to Bianca Censori as she leads 'Bully' 

Kanye West has given a huge shout-out to his wife, Bianca Censori, after his wife supported him in his new studio album, Bully.

On Saturday, March 28, the most controversial rap icon, who is now known as Ye, has finally released his 20-track music collection after nearly two years.

Shortly after dropping his much-awaited twelfth studio album, the Donda hitmaker has issued a sweet show of support for his life partner, who directed his new song, Father's music video. 

Sharing a rare snippet of his new song, the father of four scribbled, "Father featuring @travisscott directed by @biancacensori BULLY OUT NOW." 

In the viral footage, Kanye is sharing the screen with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and infamous rapper, Travis Scott, with whom he last collaborated on his music album, Vultures 1, released in 2024. 

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2022 after parting ways from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, have collaborated on multiple projects primarily centred around Yeezy fashion, architecture, and creative direction since she joined his brand in November 2020. 

This sweet nod came shortly after Kanye West unveiled 20 new tracks of his AI-free music album, Bully, as he finally returned to music. 

In addition to Father, Bully also feature 11 catchy tracks, including Sisters and Brothers, Whatever Works, All the Love, I Can’t Wait, Bully, Mama’s Favorite, Punch Drunk, This a Must, Outside, Preacherman, White Lines, Circles, This One Here, King, Beauty and the Beast, Damn, Last Breath, Highs and Lows, and Mission Control.    

Kanye West launched his new album on Friday, March 27, 2026, after his he last released his musical collection, Vultures 1, in 2024. 

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