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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Kate Middleton bluntly reacts to Prince William’s ‘deeply unappealing’ new idea

Prince William's new transformation plan fails to receive Kate Middleton's approval

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton bluntly reacts to Prince William’s ‘deeply unappealing’ new idea
Kate Middleton bluntly reacts to Prince William’s ‘deeply unappealing’ new idea

Kate Middleton isn't ready to let Prince William embrace a major change and we can understand her sentiments!

The Prince of Wales's new transformation idea during his most recent solo royal engagement reportedly failed to get wife Catherine's approval.

Earlier this week, the future king visited the Mercian Regiment at Picton Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, as  the Colonel-in-Chief.

During his visit in a military uniform to meet the soldiers - who have recently returned from a six-month deployment to Estonia as part of NATO operations, William joked about growing a mustache and getting rid of the beard.

William's candid idea cracked up the soldiers he was interacting with, however, his plan received a totally opposite reaction from Kate at home.

Citing an inside source one American outlet reported, "Kate was absolutely mortified when she heard about the idea of a porn star-style mustache on William."

"She has always disliked that look and thinks it would completely change William's image in a way she finds deeply unappealing," they added.

The source further explained, "For her, it crosses the line from playful into something that feels out of step with how she sees him. She is just praying he does not follow through."

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