'Harry Potter' reboot makes history with record-breaking trailer launch 

Harry Potter reboot has shattered HBO's records months ahead of its release.
The globally renowned television series has become everyone's favourite as the first trailer was released on Wednesday, March 25.
Notably, the upcoming show has broken HBO's previous viewing records as the new teaser reached more than 227 million organic views across the platform.
Harry Potter reboot's trailer became the most-watched teaser in HBO and HBO Max history within 48 hours of the release.
A highly anticipated TV series will follow J.K. Rowling's seven-part book series and first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which starred Daniel Radcliffe as its title character.
However, in the new series, Harry Potter's iconic character has been reprised by Dominic McLaughlin, while Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley.
The two minutes and nine seconds of viral footage begin with Harry’s confession, as he said, "I’ve always wanted to know about my parents."
According to multiple media reports, the series also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on Christmas 2026 on HBO and will stream exclusively on HBO Max.