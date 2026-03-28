Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt move for Lewis Hamilton during Tokyo trip

Kim Kardashian stunned fans in Tokyo as she embraced a Formula 1-inspired look during vacations along with her children and rumoured boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.
On Friday, March 27, 2026, the SKIMS founder shared a few glimpses of her trip on Instagram, where the 45-year-old was spotted wearing a racing suit with a black helmet.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly vacationing together in Tokyo, joined by her children ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, slated on March 29.
During the exciting trip, The Kardashians star was joined by her children, as the photographs showed them enjoying on a track, with her youngest one and posing with trophies.
Beyond racing, the family explored Tokyo, with Kim also going outside to spend some quality time, wearing stylish casual outfits alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian and their children.
The group is currently exploring Japanese culture by participating in their activities and making the most out of the amazing trip.
For those unaware, the couple sparked fresh rumors ahead of their vacation when the F1 driver left a cheeky comment on her Instagram post from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
While Kardashian and Hamilton have not yet confirmed their relationship, reports suggest she is in Tokyo to support him during the race weekend.