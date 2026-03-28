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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Zendaya shows sweet support for Tom Holland’s brand during Rome getaway

Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked secret wedding rumours in starting of March 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Zendaya shows sweet support for Tom Holland’s brand during Rome getaway
Zendaya shows sweet support for Tom Holland’s brand during Rome getaway

Zendaya was recently spotted showing sweet support for alleged husband Tom Holland and his non-alcoholic beverage brand, Bero, amid secret marriage buzz.

The 29-year-old, who is currently promoting her forthcoming film The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson, appeared outside a jewelry store on March 27 in a casual outfit.

Zendaya opted for jeans coupled with an oversized stylish light blue shirt, elevating her look with loafers from The Row.

The Replay star wore a baseball cap featuring Tom’s brand name, Bero, as a low-key gesture to support his brand.

She accessorised her outfit with a gold band on her ring finger with a vintage Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch.


For those unaware, Zendaya and Tom got engaged around Christmas 2024, with the Euphoria star flaunting her engagement diamond at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

Their marriage speculations were ignited after Zendaya's long-time stylist Law Roach claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 that the couple's wedding "already happened".

The couple who starred together in Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to officially confirm their marital status.

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