Victoria and David Beckham join Geri Halliwell at Cruz’s London gig

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham cheered for their son Cruz with immense pride at his recent London gig, joined by Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell.
The exciting event was scheduled at The Courtyard Theatre in Hoxton, where Cruz received love due to his amazing performance with his band, The Breakers.
Victoria spotted wearing a casual outfit, while David stayed close by her side as they enjoyed the performance.
Geri also joined the A-list couple, and the trio delighted fans by posing together.
Other attendees include Victoria’s siblings, Christian and Louise, making it a family-filled event.
On March 28, 2026, Geri also posted a video of Cruz’s performance, writing ‘he’s on fire,’ while admiring his energy.
After the show, Cruz announced the next of his band’s tour, revealing forthcoming performances across Canada and the US, including stops in cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
The amazing night came shortly after an emotional performance earlier in the week, where Cruz appeared moved while singing a track believed to reflect personal family tensions.
Despite recent reports of an ongoing dispute involving older brother Brooklyn, the family showed strong support at the London show.