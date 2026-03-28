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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Ryan Reynolds receives sweet nod from Blake Lively in first social media post of 2026

Blake Lively returns to Instagram with exciting personal update ahead of Justin Baldoni case trial

  • By Riba Shaikh
Ryan Reynolds receives sweet nod from Blake Lively in first social media post of 2026

Blake Lively showered love on husband Ryan Reynolds in her first social media post after months-long hiatus.

The Gossip Girl star - who is currently waiting for her most hyped sexual harrasment lawsuit trial against Justin Baldoni returned to Instagram on Saturday, March 28, with a heartfelt personal update.

Sharing a series of photos offering special glimpses from her "best week" Blake thanked the players of Wrexham_afc, - a football club co-owned and co-chaired by the Deadpool actor.

The carousel also included a photo of Ryan in the stadium with a sweet caption by Blake, confessing, "After 14.5 years together I still take sneaky fan photos of him. I have such a crush."

Ryan Reynolds receives sweet nod from Blake Lively in first social media post of 2026

It also included other cozy photos of the duo - who have always been a well-liked couple on the internet.

Ryan and Blake have been married since 2012 and share four kids together.

This update comes just days ahead of the trial of Blake Lively's sexual harrasment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar and director, which she filed in December 2024. 

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