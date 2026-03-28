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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Billie Eilish's 30-year-old stalker dies in shocking train incident

The Westbury police officials confirm Billie Eilish's alleged stalker over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
Billie Eilishs 30-year-old stalker dies in shocking train incident
Billie Eilish's 30-year-old stalker dies in shocking train incident    

Billie Eilish's alleged stalker, Prenell Rousseau, has tragically passed away at the age of 30. 

On Saturday, March 28, Daily Mail reported that a man, who had a brief history of stalking the pop star, died after being struck by a train in Long Island.

The local police officials confirmed that the 30-year-old was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Westbury at around 5:38 a.m on Wednesday, March 25.

According to the additional details, Prenell was jogging when he was hit by a train and killed on the spot.

For those unaware, the deceased stalker gained popularity after he was arrested on a Billie Eilish complaint for stalking her at her Los Angeles house multiple times.

At the time, Prenell was 24 years old when the police issued a restraining order against her stalker in 2020.

The BLUE hitmaker’s attorney, Mark D. Passin, requested a five-year restraining order, but Judge Gould-Saltman ultimately issued a three-year order.

Speaking about the stalking incident, Billie Eilish once described the incidents in an old interview as "frightening," emphasizing the strain it placed on her and her family.

So far, the Lovely crooner has not responded to the shocking incident.   

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