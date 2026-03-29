London Protests: Organisers claim half a million join Together Alliance anti-far right march

Central London was brought to a standstill on Saturday as a massive sea of people took part in what organizers called the biggest anti-far-right protest in British history.
The Together Alliance, a group made up of over 100 charities and unions led the march from Park Lane to Whitehall.
While police estimated the crowd at closer to 50,000, organisers were firm that “our estimate is now that there are half a million people on this demonstration.”
The event was a direct response to rising tensions and previous right-wing rallies.
Demonstrators carried signs saying “Refugees Welcome” and “No Racism” while musicians like Paloma Faith and Billy Bragg performed for the crowds.
Speaking to the massive gathering, Green Party leader Zack Polanski urged everyone to stay active in their local areas, saying, “We must organise in our communities. Local elections are coming in just a few weeks’ time. We will defeat hate. It’s time to make hope normal again.”
Co-organiser Sabby Dhalu added that the sheer scale of the event was a message in itself. “We’re confident that the size of our mobilization here today has actually intimidated the far right,” she told reporters.