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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

North Korea tests solid-fuel missile capable of striking US mainland

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of the engine, which reportedly has a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilotons

  • By Hafsa Naeem
North Korea tests solid-fuel missile capable of striking US mainland
North Korea tests solid-fuel missile capable of striking US mainland

North Korea tests solid-fuel missile capable of striking US mainland.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed a test of an upgraded solid-fuel engine for weapons capable of targeting the U.S. mainland and called it a significant development boosting his country’s strategic military arsenal, state media reported Sunday.

While the test was in line with Kim's stated goal of acquiring more agile, hard-to-detect missiles targeting the U.S. and its allies, some experts speculate North Korea's claim may be an exaggeration.

North Korean leader Kim Jong tests new missiles—reportedly has a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilotons
North Korean leader Kim Jong tests new missiles—reportedly has a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilotons

Missiles with built-in solid propellants are easier to move and conceal their launches than liquid-fuel weapons, which in general must be fueled before liftoffs and cannot last long.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported Kim watched the ground jet test of the engine using a composite carbon-fiber material.

It said the engine’s maximum thrust is 2,500 kilonewtons, up from about 1,970 kilonewtons reported in a similar solid-fuel engine test in September 2025.

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