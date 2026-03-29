JD vance is top choice for US presidential candidate; Here's why

JD Vance, the United States's 50th Vice President, is people's favorite, and the reason is justified as one of the biggest conservative gatherings in the US ran a poll showing that he is the top choice this year to be the next Republican presidential candidate.
The poll from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), released on Saturday, was taken during this year’s gathering.
As reported by Reuters, about 53% of 1,600 attendees who voted in the poll chose U.S. Vice President James David Vance.
Whereas Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, came in second with 35%.
During last year’s CPAC gathering in Maryland, Vance also led the poll with 61% of the vote, followed by Steve Bannon, a right-wing podcaster who served as an adviser to Trump during his first term with 12%.
Moreover, the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, polled at 7% last year.
Rubio only received 3% of the vote during last year’s CPAC meeting as compared to Vance.
CPAC is an important annual gathering for right-wing and Republican politicians and activists, hosted by the American Conservative Union.
The gathering is being held this year in Grapevine, Texas. Reuters reports its annual straw poll is not necessarily a reliable predictor of the eventual Republican nominee for presidential elections, and the results are based on the current survey.