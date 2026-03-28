News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Cyclone Narelle: Why the sky turned blood red in Western Australia

Narelle is the first storm in over 20 years to make landfall in three Australian jurisdictions

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Cyclone Narelle: Why the sky turned blood red in Western Australia
Cyclone Narelle: Why the sky turned blood red in Western Australia

As Tropical Cyclone Narelle swept across Western Australia, it left residents in the tourism town of Denham in awe and apprehension.

As the storm approached on Friday, the horizon transformed into an “incredibly eerie” sight as the skies turned blood red.

This rare visual was caused by the storm’s massive dust clouds and unique atmospheric conditions as it advanced toward the World Heritage-listed Shark Bay.

Narelle has been a historically unusual system becoming the first in over 20 years to make landfall in three different Australian jurisdictions.


After Queensland and the Northern Territory, it re-intensified into a powerful Category 4 cyclone over the Indian Ocean.

Residents described the atmosphere as “eerily silent” while they bunkered down with one local noting, “now we’re in a code red, the streets are deserted, it’s eerie.”

By Saturday evening, the system began to lose its tropical characteristics. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that Narelle was downgraded to a subtropical storm as it moved inland and then offshore into the Southern Ocean.

While the immediate cyclonic threat has passed, authorities remain on alert for flash flooding and have warned that “the community is waiting for the clean-up” to begin in earnest this week.

Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh
Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile and 5 drones over Riyadh
Breaking: Kuwait International Airport radar system severely damaged in drone strikes
Breaking: Kuwait International Airport radar system severely damaged in drone strikes
Breaking: Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’
Breaking: Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’
Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites: Pezeshkian warns of ‘strong retaliation’ for Yazd attack
Israel strikes Iran nuclear sites: Pezeshkian warns of ‘strong retaliation’ for Yazd attack
Yemen’s Houthis join Iran conflict with missile strikes on Israel
Yemen’s Houthis join Iran conflict with missile strikes on Israel
‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit
‘He’s Gotta Be Nice’: How the Energy War 2026 forced MBS into Trump’s orbit
House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown
House Republicans block Senate deal, extending partial government shutdown
Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown
Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over fatal protest crackdown
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery
American Airlines flight attendant search in Colombia ends with body discovery
Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in 'weeks'
Israel identifies missile from Yemen as Rubio claims war to be over in 'weeks'
Bank of America to pay $72.5 million to Epstein victims to settle lawsuit
Bank of America to pay $72.5 million to Epstein victims to settle lawsuit
12 US troops injured in Iran strike on military base in Saudi Arabia after Israel attack
12 US troops injured in Iran strike on military base in Saudi Arabia after Israel attack

Popular News

‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states

‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states
57 seconds ago
'Harry Potter' reboot makes history with record-breaking trailer launch

'Harry Potter' reboot makes history with record-breaking trailer launch
an hour ago
Kate Middleton bluntly reacts to Prince William’s ‘deeply unappealing’ new idea

Kate Middleton bluntly reacts to Prince William’s ‘deeply unappealing’ new idea
2 hours ago