Iran warns US, Israel to stop attacks as Houthis launch second missile strikes

Iran threatens retaliatory attacks on Israel and the US as Israel continues to launch strikes on Iran, recently killing a family in the Bushehr province and striking a water facility in the Khuzestan province.
As strikes and attacks continue, Yemen’s Houthis have launched a second missile and drone assault on Israel, promising to continue until Israel “ceases its attacks and aggression."
On the other hand, Israel launched another wave of attacks targeted at Iran.
It claimed that another wave of strikes across Iran has been "completed," according to the Israeli army, just hours after massive explosions were heard across the capital, Tehran.
In a statement on X, it claimed the strikes targeted weapons storage and production sites as well as air defense systems.
One person has been killed and five wounded in a US-Israeli attack on a residential area in a village near the Iranian city of Shuft.
Iran also blames the US and Israel for a drone attack on the residence of the president of the Iraqi Kurdish region and says it follows the pattern of “cowardly assassinations” of senior Iranian officials by the two countries.
Tehran also warned of retaliatory attacks on Israeli universities if the strikes continue to target Iranian universities, schools, and residential areas.
Additionally, people took to the streets in cities across Europe and the US to protest against the war on Iran as tensions escalate.