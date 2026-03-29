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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy

Demi Lovato’s upcoming concert comes amid her calling out ex Wilmer Valderrama over a problematic age-gap romance

  • By Salima Bhutto
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy

Demi Lovato is set to kick off her upcoming It's Not That Deep tour amid her age-gap controversy.

It is to be noted here Lovato’s tour is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and running through May 25, 2026. 

It all began during an event in support of her cookbook, "One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food" in New York City on March 17, 2026.

The 33-year-old singer opened up about being excited to kick off her tour, telling Eli Rallo, “I'm very, very, very excited and a little overwhelmed, a little nervous, but I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see everybody on the road.” 

According to the Heart Attack hitmaker, she can't wait to play music from It's Not That Deep, but also songs that people are all already familiar with.

Elsewhere, the Skyscraper songstress also teased, “And there's the potential to be playing even newer music.”

Lovato also dished out about the song she’s most excited to sing in front of her fans, sharing, Sorry to Myself, from It's Not That Deep, stands out.

Her interview comes weeks after the Cool for the Summer singer bashed her 12-year age-gap romance with ex boyfriend on podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

"It was really challenging. There wasn't a lot of time for play, but when I did, I played pretty hard," said the Let it go musician.

It’s worth mentioning here that Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama were 18 and 30 years old, respectively, when they started dating in 2010, however, they split up later in 2016.

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