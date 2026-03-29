UK: Man arrested after car hits multiple pedestrians in Derby causing serious injuries

Derby's busiest streets turned into horror after a black Suzuki Swift on Saturday struck several pedestrians on Friar Gate in an accident after the car drove into pedestrians in Derby's city center.
On suspicion, police arrested a man for attempting murder after multiple pedestrians were struck by a car.
One eyewitness said it was "absolute carnage" with numerous people lying in the road and on the pavement after it happened.
The officials said seven people sustained serious injuries, while they said that no deaths were reported.
The cathedral city's police Constabulary further said the injured victims were treated at the scene by ambulance crews before being rushed to nearby hospitals
Additionally, Derby Police have closed a section of Friar Gate for a considerable time for investigation and have urged the public to avoid the area. While authorities underline that they do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public.
Forensic reports have also been made at the scene.
Furthermore, Derby Police said cars that are parked in Friar Gate will not be able to be moved until the cordon has been lifted and the road has been reopened.
The man was being held on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.