News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Iran threatens forces 'waiting' for US ground troops amid rising conflict

Washington has been preparing for 'ground operations' in Iran, as over 3,000 military personnel arrive in the region

  • By Hania Jamil
Iran threatens forces waiting for US ground troops amid rising conflict
Iran threatens forces 'waiting' for US ground troops amid rising conflict 

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a stern warning to the US as more American marines arrive in the region, with the war making 30 days.

The country's forces "are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever", said Ghalibaf.

He continued, "Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased."

The comment came as the Saudi Arabian foreign minister is set to join his Pakistani, Turkish and Egyptian counterparts in Islamabad in hopes of de-escalating the conflict between the US and Iran on Sunday and Monday, led by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

However, despite the diplomatic efforts, US officials told the Washington Post that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of "ground operations" in Iran.

Washington announced that around 3,500 personnel have arrived in the region with the warship USS Tripoli.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continue to terrorise Tehran, as the IDF said it had completed "another wave" of airstrikes across the capital, damaging residential areas and hitting a prestigious university.

As reported by the Guardian, US-Israeli airstrikes have repeatedly hit the densely populated city throughout the war.

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