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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Pakistan seeks calm in Iran conflict as Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian ministers arrive

Islamabad is played a role of key mediator between Iranian and US officials to resolve the month-long conflict

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Pakistan seeks calm in Iran conflict as Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian ministers arrive
Pakistan seeks calm in Iran conflict as Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian ministers arrive

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently held discussions with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi late Saturday, urging “an end to all attacks and hostilities” across the region.

The talks occurred ahead of a meeting in Islamabad of top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt.

As per media reports, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan reached Islamabad on Saturday, as Islamabad stepped up, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflicts among countries.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan also reportedly arrived on Sunday afternoon.

The visiting foreign ministers would also meet Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Foreign Minister Dar told Araghchi that Pakistan remains committed to spreading peace and resolving the conflict.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan’s foreign minister stated, “The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments. DPM/FM emphasized the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace. He also underscored the importance of an end to all attacks and hostilities. DPM/FM said that Pakistan remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring regional peace and stability.”

Islamabad has played a role of key mediator between Iranian and US officials to resolve the month-long conflict, severely impacting the global economy.

Notably, Iran has allowed nearly 20 Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and is likely to allow more.

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