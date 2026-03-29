'No kings': Everything you need to know about biggest protest really against Trump

Trump has been widely criticized in the third biggest "No kings" rally held in the States.
People joined massive rallies across 50 states to protest Trump’s decision to enter war in Iran, immigration policies, and rising living costs. Key US politics stories from Saturday 28 March at a glance
Huge rallies of protesters gathered from the National Mall in Washington, DC, to New York’s Times Square to denounce what they describe as authoritarian overreach.
The "No kings" demonstrations took place across the country, with crowds in major cities, suburbs, and small towns marching, singing, and speaking out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies, the rising cost of living, and the war with Iran.
Moreover, the organizers cited the war in Iran, aggressive federal immigration enforcement, and the rising cost of living as primary catalysts for the movement.
The protestors stated, “This is America, and power belongs to the people, not to wannabe kings."
The latest protests mark a massive escalation in public opposition to President Donald Trump’s second-term policies since his return to office in January 2025.
In addition to that, many international rallies, in London, Paris, and Lisbon, echoed these concerns, with expats calling for the president's impeachment.
A flagship protest in St. Paul, Minnesota, underscored the human cost of the administration’s tactics.
Thousands mourned Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, two American citizens killed by federal immigration agents in January.
The rally featured high-profile Democrats and a performance by Bruce Springsteen, who debuted an anti-enforcement anthem, “Streets of Minneapolis.”
Notably, 3,000–3,300 rallies were held across all 50 U.S. states recently.
Critics warn that the administration's push to prosecute political enemies and deploy the National Guard domestically represents a direct threat to American democracy.
A rolling wave of “No Kings” protests swelled through America’s small towns and big cities Saturday, with crowds gathering to blast President Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns, the war in Iran, and high gas and food prices.
Outside the United States, rallies were held in countries including Greece, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia, where protesters chanted slogans against the Trump administration and demanded that the war be stopped.