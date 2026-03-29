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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Iran: IRGC claims attacks on UAE, Bahrain aluminium facilities

Iran strikes aluminium plants in Bahrain and UAE in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Iran: IRGC claims attacks on UAE, Bahrain aluminium facilities
Iran: IRGC claims attacks on UAE, Bahrain aluminium facilities

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it carried out missile and drone attacks on aluminum facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The latest news came just hours after Iran announced retaliation strikes against the US and Israel if they do not halt attacks on Iranian territories.

In a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB overnight on Sunday, the IRGC claimed the sites targeted on Saturday were linked to the United States military.

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) said in a statement that two employees were injured in the attack on its facility, while the UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said one of its sites in Abu Dhabi suffered significant damage, and six people were injured.


The strikes were retaliation for a US-Israeli attack on Iranian industrial infrastructure launched from military bases hosting US forces in the Gulf states, the IRGC said.

Since the Middle East war erupted at the end of February, Bahrain and other Gulf countries have regularly been targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes, with the US-Israel war on Iran now in its fifth week.

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