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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states

‘This country does not belong to kings, dictators, tyrants,’ said Katie Bethell

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states
‘No Kings’ protests: Record 9 million Americans rally across 50 states

Millions of Americans flooded city centers and suburban parks on Saturday for the third national “No Kings” day of action.

Organisers from groups like Indivisible and MoveOn estimate that over 9 million people participated in more than 3,100 events across all 50 states, protesting the policies and executive authority of President Donald Trump.

The movement, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2025, focused on a wide range of grievances, including the ongoing war in Iran, immigration crackdowns and voting rights.


In St. Paul, Minnesota, which served as the “flagship” location, Senator Bernie Sanders and musician Bruce Springsteen joined a crowd of over 150,000.

Katie Bethell, executive director of MoveOn, told reporters that “millions of us are rising up from all walks of life” and that the massive turnout is meant to “send the loudest, clearest message yet that this country does not belong to kings, dictators, tyrants.”


The White House quickly dismissed the demonstrations with spokesperson Abigail Jackson stating, “The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

Despite the dismissal, organizers noted a surge in participation from rural and suburban areas, signaling that the movement is expanding beyond traditional liberal strongholds.

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